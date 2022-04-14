Manchester City Champions League Semi Final Dates and Times Confirmed

We have dates and times! After a great win over two legs vs Atletico Madrid, City will get the chance to face the winningest team of the UCL.

Now official: Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the UCL semi-final first-leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 26 April, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 (UK).

The second-leg is set to take place at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday 4 May at 20:00.

It should be a great series as Real Madrid fought valiantly to eliminate the title holders in Chelsea behind Karim Benzema.

City did the job vs Atleti and will face a familiar foe they have beaten in the most recent encounters, including a win in the Santiago Bernabeau.

Huge matches ahead for City!