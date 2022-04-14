John Stones: “I’m so proud of the lads today with how we kept our control,”

John Stones was immense in the win over two legs vs Atletico Madrid so when speaking after the match he commended the team with being composed. He also credited the mentality being different to other years.

A great day for all City fans, let’s dive in to his comments:

“Over two legs, I think we played incredible against such an experienced team. “I’m so proud of the lads today with how we kept our control, our tempers, it is so easy to get drawn into stuff like that.” “It was a difficult night all round, I think how we defended and how we controlled ourselves over the two legs was incredible. “The lads that came off the bench had an incredible impact; I say it all the time but over the six years I’ve been here that’s why we have been a successful team. “Everyone plays their role and everyone plays their part in big moments and is always ready when called upon.”

Fantastic stuff from Stones, he has emerged as a leader in this club and its great to see.