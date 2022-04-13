Manchester City Survive Atletico, 1-0 Win in Agg: Reaction & Tweets

What a match, perhaps the most entertaining 0-0 for City.

The most important thing is City are in the Champions League semi-finals thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid!

Real Madrid await in the next round,

A game full of tackles, diving and controversy, City move, on to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“We cannot expect that everything will be marvellous every game. Sometimes we have to suffer, in part as we forgot to play, but also because the opponent was very, very good.”

“It is the Champions League, we are not used to play this competition much, it is just our third time in the semi-finals. For our club, it is an incredible achievement.”

Pep on Atletico antics:

“Nothing to say. I don’t know, I can not talk about what the other people do.”

“We are in big trouble. We can’t forget we played three days ago, travelled, come here, have a lot of injuries now, and I don’t know what will happen in the next weeks...”

“They push us a lot, they were excellent in the second half, we forgot to play and we were in big, big trouble.”

“Fernandinho was excellent, gave us an incredible boost and Nathan Ake as well.”

“In this stadium in this competition it is always difficult. It is a big compliment for the players.”

“I am proud because the opponent was really good. We tried to take the ball but were not able. With the people and chances they had they could have scored a goal.”

“This is the third time in our history in the semi. We are in the semi-finals and for our club that is an incredible achievement.”