Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 0(1)-0(0) Atletico Madrid

Manchester City 0

Atelti Madrid 0

Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City is in the semi finals of the UEFA Champions League after a dogged 0-0 draw and 1-0 aggregate victory.

Manchester City draw after playing a real nice and professional match. They deserved this advancement. A suffered result though as it could be and maybe should have seen City win by one more. A strong side is what Pep started with and with good performances from the lads they dominated most of the match, though fell short of the win.

A tough match filled with domination from City and good finishing chances. Man City played decent enough to move in to the final four of European elites.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a subpar second half, but with Raheem Sterling and John Sones playing really well.

City had so many players who did well like Ederson, Ferna and emergency sub Nathan Ake, .

The story of the night is that City beat the shit housers at their own game and advance!

A decent day of football.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).