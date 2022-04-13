Lionesses Round-up: Manchester City Girls Shine Again for England

Manchester City Women’s stars were again on goalscoring form for the Lionesses as England maintained their 100% record in their World Cup qualifying group.

On Friday, Ellen White became the second highest goal scorer as she netted her 50th goal for the national side and moved within three goals of Wayne Rooney as the country’s top scorer. Georgia Stanway also scored a brace in the 10-0 win in North Macedonia, whilst also providing an assist for Beth Mead’s second of the match in the 12th minute.

Lauren Hemp made both Stanway’s goals and White also provided an assist for another Mead goal. Arsenal striker Mead scored four and made one, while United’s Ella Toone hit a hat-trick as England scored their 63rd qualifying goal and are yet to concede in seven matches.

On Tuesday, hemp took centre stage as the Lionesses thrashed Northern Ireland 5-0 at Windsor Park. The City winger released Toone down the left, and the United winger pulled the ball back to Hemp, who loped the ball over the keeper.

The two combined seven minutes after the restart. Lucy Bronze battled inside the penalty area and her cross was flicked on by Hemp, into the path of Toone and the United striker finished well, leaving the keeper with no chance.

Hemp made it 3-0 when she danced round the keeper to slot home after Leah Williamson’s pass was deflected into her path, before Stanway scored two in nine minutes to wrap up a convincing win. Toone showed good skill down the left before putting it on a plate for Stanway to side foot home in the 70th minute to make it 4-0. Hemp then headed Millie Bright’s cross into the path of Stanway, and the striker fired home to make it 5-0.

The blue girls now return home to prepare for Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final with West Ham, with the prize at stake being a place in the final against either Arsenal or Chelsea, who play on Sunday.