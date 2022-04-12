Manchester City v Atletico Madrid: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City are facing a wily Atletico side who look to make things difficult for them.

First leg Result: Manchester City 1-0 Atletico

Venue: Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Time and Date: Wednesday 13 April 2022 with kick-off at 20.00 (GMT), 3.00 PM EST (USA)

Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)

Assistant referees: Jan Seidel (GER), Rafael Foltyn (GER)

VAR: Marco Fritz (GER)

Assistant VAR: Christian Dingert (GER)

Fourth Official: Felix Zwayer (GER)

How to Watch: BT SPORT (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview/Form Guide

Kevin De Bruyne’s second half strike was enough to hand City a 1-0 first leg victory at the Etihad Stadium.

It means City come into Wednesday’s clash with Diego Simeone’s side with a slender one-goal advantage.

A similarly set up match seems most likely, let’s hope City can nip one early.

A cracking second leg match with distinct styles is what we are in for. Pep vs Cholo.

It should be an interesting match.

Team News

City’s injuries are notable as Cole Palmer out with injury and Gabriel Jesus is suspended. Ruben Dias will travel.

For Atletico, Hector Herrera is out.

Prediction

Manchester City 1-0 Atletico