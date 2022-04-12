Fernandinho Seemingly Confirms Manchester City Exit

A quite newsy day at Manchester City’s press day. Fernandinho has seemingly confirmed his exit from the club this summer. Pep Guardiola was surprised when the press told him as it was news to him.

It felt rather matter of fact as he responded bluntly when asked if he’s staying-

“I don’t think so,” “Yes, I want to play,” he said, ”I will go back to Brazil, for sure. I’ve decided with my family, it’s the most important for me.”

Ferna also spoke of his role on the team now and that UCL Final

“The UCL final hurt everybody at Man City, it was so hard. In time, we were so proud to achieve playing in the final, especially the way we played last season. We have a chance to go again. You learn a lot of thing in football...” “Being the oldest in the team, I was capable to guard the team, to keep going and restart this season. The way we started this season we struggled a bit but we keep our shape, our best form and I hope we can get to the UCL final again.”

If this is the end for Ferna, what a ride as he has won virtually everything while being a key cog for a lot of it.

Thank you for everything legend! You'll always be in our heart. https://t.co/ogN0G3u5K4 — City Scout (@city_scout) April 12, 2022

And then there were none... pic.twitter.com/UMbBNysqzS — π (@Alvarezology) April 12, 2022

Thank you, Fernandinho!