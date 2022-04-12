Pep Talk: “It’ll be a different game [vs Atletico], not like last week.”

What an eventful press conference we had, huh!? Pep Guardiola hit on Ferna confirming his exit, Atletico game, injury updates and much more.

Let’s dive in-

“It’ll be a different game [vs Atletico], not like last week. They’re at home, with their fans behind them. From what I remember from UCL knock-out games, they have really exciting moments in the Calderon, at the Wanda they create probems, defend and counter...”

“They will be more intense in the top half of the field than they were the other night. We adapt and if we’re losing we go with everything to get it back. If we’re on top maybe we sit a bit deeper.”

“Kevin [De Bruyne] is good when he attacks the spaces, he’s very good between the lines. Very difficult to find spaces vs Atletico [Madrid]. One-on-one, he’s almost unstoppable, combines with other players...”

“A great intuition to find spaces, he deserves all praise he gets. The goal was down to his great quality, he’s an amazing player to attack space if it’s huge or reduced.”

“We have to play our game [vs Atletico Madrid], what we have done these years. Always need 11 in knock-out stages, focus on our gameplan. Win this game, help the other guys. The message isn’t going to be about that, focus on the plan, what they do as a team...”

“How to defend areas, what to do in certain areas, how to hurt them. Control the transitions they will do. All the stuff we prepared. Do it as well as possible.”