Man on a Mission: Kevin De Bruyne Takes Manchester City Higher

He has been one of the best players in the world for several years now. Kevin De Bruyne has been Manchester City’s talisman, the difference maker and the main man in the City line-up that opposition players dread. But injuries and the occasional dip in form has prevented him from taking City to the very top of European football.

However, something seems different this time around. It appears the Belgian is on a mission to make a statement this season. His performances have been phenomenal, especially in recent weeks. He has been a true leader in the team rallying the troops and showing by example how to get the job done.

In the crunch tie against Liverpool on Sunday, he showed just why he has become Manchester City’s Mr. Incredible. His work rate, passion and drive are second to none among the Blues’ ranks. The midfielder is indeed a manager’s dream player.

His six goals and one assist in the last six games for City are not enough to explain just how good he has been. But it’s clear that any player on such a run must be on fire, especially for a midfielder.

For any fan of a team parading such a player, he is a joy to watch. It makes one wish every player on the team had the same characteristics. Yet, the differences in the characters make the team tick.

Needless to say, De Bruyne is the best midfielder in the world at the moment and has been for some time. Unlike in some previous seasons where he has struggled with injuries at crucial periods in the season, the Belgian has stayed mostly injury-free this term and is enjoying his football.

That is great news for Pep Guardiola and City, as it could mean the difference between coming short once again when it matters most in Europe, and finally conquering the continent.

As was with Liverpool on Sunday, his well-taken goal against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League shows why he is so important to the team, especially with the lack of a proper number 9 to break down stubborn defences.

Apparently, the reigning PFA Players’ Player of the Year is not ready to rest on his oars. He is hungry for more success and that’s exactly what the team needs right now.

With Liverpool pushing City all the way in the title race, it will take a difference maker like De Bruyne rallying his teammates to power through to the finish line.

Even more will be required in Europe, where heavyweights await in the Champions League as the team aims to make it to the semifinals. For now though, the job is just half done as the team prepares for the return leg against Atletico Madrid. There is still work to be done in the Spanish capital with a slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg.

Diego Simeone and his men must be plotting how to utilise home advantage to bring down the Blues. But with a player like De Bruyne on fire and rallying his teammates to get the job done, City can hope to complete the job next week.

That will take the man and the club one step closer to achieving a goal that is now long overdue.

The club is still in the hunt for the treble this season. Liverpool stand in the way for both the Premier League and the FA Cup crowns. But having got the better of Jurgen Klopp’s side in three of the last four Premier League seasons, history is on City’s side.

The Blues are in prime position to outwit the Reds in both domestic competitions. De Bruyne will love nothing more than to help the team complete a job well begun. His body language suggests he is ready to do all it takes to complete the job.