Kyle Walker: “We are Manchester City, we want to win every game...”

Kyle Walker had a bit of a different perspective after his sides draw with second place team Liverpool. He felt they still have the impetus on them and it is Pool who plays catch up, not City. Let’s check out full comments:

“I feel that it’s a step in the right direction to the end of the Premier League season,” he told mancity.com.

“Anyone coming to the Etihad we want to take all three points, but today you take a point, we move on and they have still got to catch us.

“We are Manchester City, we want to win every game, especially when people come to our own patch, but it was very important not to lose the game.

“We couldn’t lose the game and be trailing them because good teams like them don’t drop too many points.

“It’s in our hands. We go to sleep tonight still top of the Premier League and that’s the important message that we need to take onto the next couple of games we’ve got that our very important.”