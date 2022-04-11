Kevin De Bruyne: “I think we played very well and had the upper hand today...”

Kevin De Bruyne is a man who believed his side deserved more. The star player felt his side did enough to win and as such this was a bit of a wasted one. City drew Liverpool 2-2 and Kevin knows his team played well. Let’s check out his comments-

“It was hard. I think we played excellent,” he reflected. “The way we played today was very good and we should have scored more.

“It is what it is and we keep going. We spoke before that the quality and intensity is there. It showed today. It was a great game.

“It should have been more [at halftime] but we were still winning. The way the second half started that’s the disappointment. We know in a couple of chances Liverpool can score. I think we played great, we created enough chances to win the game today, but it didn’t happen.

“Riyad [Mahrez] chose to chip the keeper, if it goes in it’s a wonder goal but it didn’t go in today and that can happen.

“I think we played very well and had the upper hand today, but we didn’t win, this is the way we need to play for the rest of the games.”

“I know a lot of people said that whoever wins today gets the title, but I don’t think either team thinks that way. It’s way too hard.

“The schedule is way too tough for both teams to win all the remaining games until the end of season, we’re going to try but the way we played today is the way we need to move forward.”