Manchester City Held by Second Place Team, 2-2: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City remain in lead position in the Premier League after an exciting top of the table clash with Liverpool ended in a 2-2 draw.

The result means Pep Guardiola’s men retain the one-point lead over the Reds ahead of the final seven games, having been unable to find a winner in a great contest that lived up to its much bally hooed hype.

We move, on to the reaction

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“It was a fantastic game from both sides. I have the feeling we missed opportunities to beat them, a feeling that we leave them alive. “Heads up. I said to the team after the game, how good they have done, how proud we are. I think it was a good game for fans around the world. I am so happy with how we played. “Normally when you do many many good things, you can understand why the sadness would be there. I said forget about it. We were ourselves. “We performed incredibly well. We could not win but it’s football. That can happen.” “Every year we are here in the Premier League, we watch Liverpool in the Premier League and Champions League, we know how they create chances. “We conceded so few and created a lot against them. Maybe for the last single action we couldn’t do it but in general I am so proud of my team. “I could say thanks to the Premier League for giving us an extra day, but how? “In this country it is impossible. Now we rest and then go to Madrid. No time for training and we’ll try to compete as well as possible.”

