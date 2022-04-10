Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 2-2 Pool

Manchester City 2. Kevin De Bruyne (5’), Gabriel Jesus (36’)

Liverpool 2, Diogo Jota (13’), Sadio Mané (46’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City draw after playing a real nice and professional match. They deserved more. A dogged result though as it could be and maybe should have seen City win by one more. A strong side is what Pep started with and with good performances from the lads they dominated most of the match, though fell short of the win.

A tough match filled with domination from City and good finishing chances. Man City played decent enough and move to still a point ahead.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a similarly chance filled second half with Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden playing really well.

City had so many players who did well like Walker and Gabriel Jesus.

The story of the night is that City are held and deserved more, but a share of points is the result.

A decent day of football.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).