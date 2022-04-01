West Ham United Women v Manchester City Women – Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women visit West Ham looking for another three points that will keep them in touch with third placed Manchester United. City are currently three points behind the reds but with a game in hand after their match at home to Birmingham was postponed last week.

The blues are also looking for a little revenge as the Hammers beat City 2-0 at the Academy Stadium in October as the blues struggled for league form. Since then, City have regrouped and put together a great run that has taken them past their hosts and in contention for a place in next season’s Champions League.

The Hammers have won just one of their last five matches, losing three and drawing one, while the blues have recovered from losing 1-0 at Chelsea to win their last four WSL matches. City won 1-0 at the Hammers on the final day of last season but missed out on the WSL title as Chelsea also won their final game to become champions.

West Ham have a good home form this season, having lost only twice on home soil, and it’s a fact that manager Gareth Taylor is aware of. “It’s a stat to be wary of for us. It’s not easy there and they are building something. They are a solid part of the WSL now and they will want to push on.

Team News

Taylor has confirmed Chloe Kelly is in contention to make her long-awaited comeback from injury. Kelly was injured in last season’s home win over Birmingham City and is yet to feature this season.

It wasn’t good news though for City’s other injury concerns. Steph Houghton is still recovering from a troublesome achilles injury, while Vicky Losada will miss the trip to West Ham, but manager Gareth Taylor feels she is close to a return.

City’s other long-term injury, Esme Morgan, is making progress but Taylor doesn’t expect her to return to action until next season.

Prediction

West Ham have a decent home record this season, but City have recovered well from their early season woes and have turned things around. It may be tight for a while, but I think City will get through this.

West Ham 0-3 Manchester City