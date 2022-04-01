Goodbye Janine as Beckie’s Manchester City Exit Confirmed

As reported earlier, Janine Beckie looked set to move to Portland Thorns and Manchester City have now confirmed the Canadian striker’s exit from the club.

The Canadian Olympic gold medal winner joined the blues in 2018, making 16 appearances for the club, scoring 8 goals in the process, making her an instant hit with the fans. She won the League and FA Cup in her first season with the blues, and claimed both trophies again with the FA Cup in her second season, as well as the League Cup earlier this year. In total, Beckie has made 84 appearances in City blue, scoring 24 goals

Her departure from the blues will come as a surprise to some but not entirely unexpected. Manager Gareth Taylor has regularly benched the Canadian star for long periods of the season after playing her out of position for the first half due to a glut of injuries.

Speaking after her departure was confirmed, Beckie said When I came to Manchester in 2018, I could have never imagined I’d stay for so long, but it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. In the last four seasons, the moments and memories I’ve experienced will be ones I hold onto forever.

“It’s not easy moving your whole life having no idea what was waiting for you on the other side, but what I found was a club that very quickly became close to my heart. A home away from home, friends that have become family and a place that’ll always be a part of me.”

And the Canadian spoke fondly of her teammates for helping to push her forward and teaching her about British humour.

“To my teammates, thank you for who you have helped me become, for holding me accountable, for pushing and challenging me. For the constant laughter, teaching me about British humour, banter and not to take life or myself too seriously. I will miss you all immensely.

And no departure would be complete without giving a special mention to the supporters who have come to idolise the striker who became a firm fan favourite.

“To the fans, I’ve felt your unwavering support since the beginning, your commitment and dedication to the club and our team is unmatched. You’ve stuck with us through it all and made my time here so special. The team doesn’t exist without you all - please know how appreciated you are.

“It has been an absolute honour to wear this kit. Every day I’ve stepped inside this building I have felt so much gratitude to be a Manchester City player, and I can only hope I’m leaving it in a better place than I found it.

“I came as a player and I’m leaving as a life-long fan. Once a blue, always a blue.”

Manager Gareth Taylor thanked Janine for all the hard work she has put into the club for the last four years. “On behalf of everybody at Manchester City, I’d like to thank Janine for everything she has done for the Club during her time here.

“She has been an important member of the team over the past four years and played a huge part in some of our most memorable moments, whether that be in league fixtures or cup competitions. We’d like to wish her all the very best for the future and again, thank her for all her contributions.”

Thanks for everything, Janine. You’ll be missed by the fans, and we wish you all the absolute best at your new club.