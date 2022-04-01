Manchester City v Burnley: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a really challenging opponent in Burnley.

The Premier League is back!

Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley, England

Time and Date: Saturday 2 April 2022, Kickoff at 15:00 (GMT-UK) 10.00 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Craig Pawson.

Assistants: Harry Lennard, Richard West.

Fourth official: Michael Salisbury.

VAR: Jonathan Moss.

Assistant VAR: Constantine Hatzidakis.

TV Info: BBC Radio 5 Live (UK), USA Network/Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview

Guardiola’s crew currently sit top of the Premier League table, one point clear of second-placed Liverpool and are also through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and semi-final of the FA Cup.

After a fine run of form through late January and February where the Clarets were beaten just once in seven games, Sean Dyche’s side have lost all three of their March fixtures without scoring a goal.

Still, this is a great test for City as Burnley will bunker and hope for the best. City should take advantage and use some dynamism to beat.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Cole Palmer and Ruben Dias out.

For Burnley, Mee, Piters, Gudmundson, Vydra and Collins are out.

Prediction

Manchester City 1-0 Burnley