Pep Talk: “We have to win the game at Burnley.”

The Premier League has returned! Pep Guardiola held his usual pre match press availability and he had a lot to say. From Burnley, title race and much more!

Let’s dive in-

On injuries

“Ruben and Cole Palmer are out, the rest are fit,” “I don’t know how long, the doctor said four to six weeks,” he said. “Ruben is on week four now, first of March he was injured, four weeks later, I think we need two weeks more.”

On importance of next match

“The plan depends on what I saw of the players in training. “I saw how much they come back, the guys on holiday for one week and come back and after I decide. “We have to win the game at Burnley. “We have a lot of games this month and every game will be the best available to select. “People come back from international break, some less tired than others, people fitter than others. “It depends on what and the opponent when we do the selection.”

On title race

“It’s not the first time we face it, we’ve done incredibly well so far, we face that because we are in all competitions,” he said. “Now it’s game by game and next it’s Burnley away which is always tough especially the way they play. “I have incredible respect for Sean Dyche for many years; the consistent way they play shows he’s a good manager. “He believes what they are doing and it works. At the end of the season I remember how difficult it is to go there and we will try to go again. “We can make a mistake and still win the title, nobody knows. “We will fight until the end, that’s for sure.”

Prem is back and the team should be roaring to go!