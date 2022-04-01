Janine Beckie Set for American Exit -report

Janine Beckie could e on the move after reduced playing time has impacted her stay at Manchester City.

Reports from The Athletic have her as having signed a “long-term deal” with the Portland Thorns. The move is set to be announced as soon as this week.

The Canadian international has been with Manchester City since August 2018. She is one of the longer tenured players by now at City.

The Olympic gold medallist has scored 22 goals in 84 appearances in all competitions for Man City. She had great success at arrival and while that has diminished with her playing time reduced, she is still a very impactful player.

Some believe her not getting playing time has been a mistake as Gareth Taylor has valued domestic talent more than imports. It happened when City had USWNT players in Mewis and Rose Lavelle.

Beckie leaving is sure a blow to the team talent and she will be missed.