UCL Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Advance to Quarter Finals

Manchester City 0

Sporting 0

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City win! A real great and dominant aggregate win. A slightly rotated side is what Pep started with and with good performances from the lads they dominated most of the leg. 5-0 victory on aggregate.

A fun match filled with domination from City and great finishing chances. Man City played up to standards and won the leg convincingly!

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a great game and were unlucky to not score in this second leg.

The second half was more dominating by City as they piled on and did have one goal called back. The crowd was lively and it was a great afternoon of European football!

City had so many players who played well notably Stones, Jesus and Mahrez.

The story of the night is City are on to the next round.

A successful day of football.

