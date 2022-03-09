Remind The Reds That Manchester is Still Blue with Our Latest T-Shirt

Manchester City Women 1-0 Manchester United Women

Manchester United Women 1-4 Manchester City Women

Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United

Nobody can deny that the last few weeks have been great for Manchester City as they scored a hat-trick of wins over the minions of Stretford.

Caroline Weir started it all off with a stunning goal to beat the reds 1-0 at the Academy Stadium, then added another as the blues thrashed the red girls 4-1 at the Leigh Sports Village. Lauren Hemp, Ellen White and Khadija Shaw were also on the scoresheet while Julie Blakstad had a fifth disallowed.

Then on Sunday, it was the men’s team to inflict derby humiliation on the Stretford Rangers by thrashing the reds 4-1, thanks to a brace apiece from Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez, reaffirming the fact that Manchester is and remains blue.

To celebrate, and rub the reds faces in it (not that they’ll see from their north London homes), Bitter and Blue have teamed up once again with BreakingT to produce a commemorative T-shirt, casually pointing out the colour that the city remains in.

If you enjoy winding up United fans as they fight to qualify for the Europa Conference League, then this is the visual way to do it. No need to say it, just let them read it and weep.

You can order your shirt from BreakingT’s website for just $26 and can be purchased by clicking the link below.