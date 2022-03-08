Manchester City v Sporting CP, 2nd Leg: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Champions League is back and the knockout stage second legs are here!

Manchester City are facing a Sporting side who look to make things difficult for them.

First leg Result: Manchester City 5-0 Sporting

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: WED 9 March 2022 with kick-off at 20.00 pm (GMT), 3.00 PM EST (USA)

Referee: Halil Umut Meler (TUR)

VAR: Abdulkadir Bitigen (TUR)

How to Watch: BT SPORT (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview

City are in great form across all competitions. In the Premier League, City is off a fresh Manchester Derby win and cemented their place at the top of the league.

As for Sporting, they look to make it a respectable scoreline in this second leg after the drubbing of the first match. In the league they are in second coming off a win most recently.

It should be an interesting match.

Team News

City’s injuries are long with Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Cole Palmer, Zach Steffen and Kyle Walker are all out.

For Sporting only suspended Matheus Luiz is out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Sporting