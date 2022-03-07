Riyad Mahrez Happy with Goals, Derby Win

Two goal hero is more than happy with his and the teams performance in the Manchester derby Mahrez played up to level and cemented himself as City’s best player this season.

The great win was capped by his goal and really made the win feel special with a 4-1 scoreline. Let’s check out his reaction-

“To be fair, I touched like four balls in the first half an hour of the game,” “In my head, I was like I have to be focused and that the ball will come eventually. “The first half was pretty good. Second half we were more patient and controlled.” “The first goal, the player (Harry Maguire) touched it, but you have to hit the target, just like our physio says, you have to hit the target to get the goal,” he revealed. “The second one I tried to hit it high because I know David De Gea is good at saving the ball low. “I hit it high and it hit his face and went in - I’ll take them both!”

Fantastic displays all around as the Manchester Derby and the city is BLUE!