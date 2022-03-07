Kevin De Bruyne Reacts To Derby Win

Two-goal hero, Kevin De Bruyne believes City thoroughly deserved the 4-1 Premier League victory over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

After a fine display capped by huge cheers when he exited the pitch, KDB is sure of his and the teams performance was more than great!

Let’s check out his reaction-

“I think United played very differently than other occasions,” he said. “They tried to press us and they played well in the first half.

“In the second half we found more opportunities. We did really well. We showed today we’re a good team. I can’t explain how it happens and why we always win there [Old Trafford] and have difficulties at home.

“We played really well and we fully deserved the three points.”

“The first chance is an easy one, the second one I’m just in the right position. It’s just all about being in the right place.”

“It’s about winning game by game,” he admitted. “They put the pressure on us by winning yesterday.

“We responded in a good way, we play the game we need to play, always. We fight for it and we’re going to do that until the end of the season.”