Manchester Derby Delight: Reaction & Tweets after 4-1 Victory

Manchester City was just sensational and had a truly stunning display to beat Manchester United 4-1 and restore a six-point advantage over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

Goals by Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne made it a derby delight at home in the Etihad. Pep and company have have overcome previous defeats vs that bunch and we move with a huge win!

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“We let them run a lot in the first half, but we made an excellent performance,” he said at his post-match press conference.

“I am so demanding but I know my limits and I know the players’ limits and, [in the] second half, in all terms, the display was everything.

“I am the biggest critic of my team, but we played good in the second half.

“We felt from the first minute of the second half, we had the game in hand. Today the best thing we did, especially in the second half, was playing with the rhythm we have to play.

“If the second half is not our best, I don’t know what we have to do. I am so demanding but I know my limits and I know the players’ limits and second half in all terms, the commitment and everything, the display was everything. It’s Man United.”

“When they decided to jump, we found players in the pockets. Today we did that really, really well.”

“The most important position in football is the striker,” the boss added.

“He was surrounded by players. You don’t have time, you have to be so good. In that position you have to find him at the right moment.

“He was a little impatient. He needed to take one second more, but the way he fought and ran and pressed, it is addictive for the players behind.

“We can stay high and the second half was a perfect example of that.”

“I have a feeling many things are going to happen. Tight games are going to happen. We are six points ahead but it’s a mistake because they have one more game to play.”