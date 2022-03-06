Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United

Manchester City 4, Kevin De Bruyne (5’, 28’) Riyad Mahrez (68’, 90’)

Manchester United 1, Jadon Sancho (22’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City win! A real great and dominant win. A really strong side is what Pep started with and with good performances from the lads they dominated most of the match.

A fun match filled with domination from City and great finishing chances. Man City played up to standards and won convincingly!

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a near perfect second half from the start and it was domination from the start.

The second half was more dominating by City as they piled on and at one point had a 92-8 possession advantage. The crowd was lively and it was a great afternoon of football!

City had so many players who played well notably KDB, Foden and Mahrez.

The story of the night is that MANCHESTER IS BLUE!

A winning day of football.

