Manchester City v Manchester United: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City has arrived at another edition of the Manchester Derby!

The Premier League rolls on as we continue league play.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Sunday 6 March 2022, Kickoff at 16:30 (GMT-UK) 11.30 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Michael Oliver.

Assistants: Simon Bennett, Scott Ledger

Fourth official: Andy Madley.

VAR: Stuart Attwell.

Assistant VAR: Darren Cann.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), USA Network/Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview

City maintain an impressive record as Pep Guardiola’s side have 21 wins from the last 24 matches in all competitions.

United were held to a goalless draw at home to Watford in their last encounter and currently sit fourth in the Premier League table.

However, United have an impressive recent record at the Etihad, having won on their last three visits here. It should be a fantastic derby.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and Zach Steffen out.

For United, Greenwood is out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Manchester United