Paulo Dybala Linked to Manchester City, is it legit?

Corriere dello Sport is back again with another player linked to Manchester City. This time They are one of the clubs ‘thinking carefully’ about making a move for Paulo Dybala.

The player’s agent is ‘now in England’ to do a interest gauge even if Atlético Madrid remain the favorites to land the player.

This rumor is probably not legit as Pep Guardiola really values that younger player that he can really mold a la Julian Alvarez and not a made product in Dybala.

Even if the player could fit into this system theoretically, the cons against him could make him a Pep kryptonite as a player, Effort and speed being few of them.

As a false nine he would compete, but with City already bringing in Alvarez and potentially Erling Haaland, the room for playing time seems slim.

Catalog this in the hugely unlikely pile of recent transfer rumors.