Manchester City News Roundup

Tons of news in the last few days on City! From pre-season tour to new rules in the league, we have you covered on all you need to know before kick off as the Premier League returns this weekend!

1 Pre-season Tour to be in the USA

Reports from America have City doing a 3-4 match tour in the United States with matches in Wisconsin at the historic Lambeau Field, home of notorious and perhaps most famous American supporter of City, Aaron Rodgers. Other potential sites include, New York, Texas and Florida.

2 Five Subs rule to be made official for next season

In good news for Pep Guardiola, PL clubs are set to agree to five substitutions being permitted from next season, with a vote coming at a meeting tomorrow (April 1). There is high confidence that there is enough support for the move. It would mark a substantial move away from previous disagreement as most clubs were against before.

3 Julian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez International Updates

Julian Alvarez started for Argentina in a World Cup qualifier vs Ecuador tonight and scored. he is looking more and more like the real deal and all City fans should love that! (GOAL HERE).

Mahrez suffered as he completed the full 90 minutes and extra-time, but Algeria failed to reach the 2022 World Cup via a 124th minute winner from Cameroon. Rough break for the Algerian star.

4 FA Cup ticket update

Man City has received an allocation of 34,063 tickets located in the East end of Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup semi-final vs Liverpool. The team has also confirmed it will provide a number of private charters for fans to travel as the public transportation has been closed for that day.

A great slate is ahead for City and now you should be ready for it all! Keep it here for more news, recaps, previews and much more as City enter crunch time!