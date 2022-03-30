Manchester City’s Statistical Profile Ahead of Crucial Final Two Months

As the Premier League resumes this weekend, we take a look at the statistical profile of Manchester City as they enter the final nine games in the league, the Cup and UCL matches. A crucial two months are ahead of City and we look at what they have done well thus far. (h/t mancity.com)

Starting with Pep Guardiola’s bread and butter, City lead the way in terms of possession, with an average 68.2 per cent tally. In passes completed, an equally heavy staple of Guardiola’s plan, City’s 20,006 to date paired with the successful passes at 17,973, make City a well tuned machine. It’s no secret why City boast an incredible midfield line.

Accuracy is also a high point as rarely is a pass misplaced as City have 89.8% completed passes.

Furthermore, City also come out on top so far in regard to touches in the opposition box (1193) along with crosses from open play (473). Even shots on target, which some say can be a hinderance for City, only Pool have more as City have 197, a tally that suggests City have been dealing more than ok without that striker.

Moving to defensive stats, City have recorded the highest number of clean sheets so far this season, 17 apiece.

Similarly, City have faced the least number of shots on target (68) in comparison to Liverpool’s tally of 86 while City also have faced the least number of shots, including blocks (190), with Liverpool again the team with the next best numbers on 238.

It’s been a similar story on an individual basis, with an astonishing four of the top five players in the Premier League with the highest passing figures are on Pep’s team.

Joao Cancelo’s total of 2,263 passes is better than any other player in the English top flight this season, and he’s joined by teammates Aymeric Laporte (2,155), Rodrigo (2087 and Ruben Dias (1991) in the top five.

Meanwhile, Laporte (2055), Cancelo (1942), Rodri (1908), and Dias (1864) comprise the top four as regards successful passes made.

While stats are never the full picture, it does tell us City are right where they need to be in terms of elite sides as they and the team in second have puled away from the rest. These statistics help prove that.

It’s going to be a cracking final two months of the season. Buckle up!