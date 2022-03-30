Nine Manchester City Girls Get England Call

Nine Manchester City Women have been called up to Sarina Weigman’s England side to face North Macedonia and Northern Ireland in their World Cup qualifiers.

Ellie Roebuck, defenders Lucy Bronze, Demi Stokes and Alex Greenwood, midfielders Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp and striker Ellen White are joined by Jill Scott, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa. Steph Houghton misses out through injury and faces a struggle to be fit for this summer’s Euros.

The Lionesses are top of their group with a 100% record and victory in both matches could see them clinch qualification to next year’s showpiece.

The blue girls will travel to Skopje for their match against North Macedonia, which takes place on 8th April, before traveling to Windsor Park and a match against Northern Ireland four days later.