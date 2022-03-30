Manchester City Stars Shine in England Friendly

Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden were all instrumental as England coasted to a 3-0 win over the Ivory Coast. The blues trio were responsible for setting up all three goals, while Sterling got on the scoresheet to hit England’s second of the night.

With World Cup qualification assured, the national side embarked on two friendlies and, having beaten Switzerland 2-1 on Saturday, entertained the Ivory Coast at Wembley. Sterling, who was named captain in the absence of Harry Kane, provided Ollie Watkins with the opening goal after 30 minutes. The City man tricked his way past the defender, producing a number of stepovers before playing an inch-perfect ball through the legs of the defender, and Watkins couldn’t fail to slot home from a yard out.

The visitors had Serge Aurier sent off five minutes before half-time and Grealish looked disappointed with the decision and appeared to be appealing to the referee’s better nature, given the match was a pointless friendly. The ref was unimpressed and Aurier was off.

And England doubled their lead five minutes later thanks to captain Sterling. The City man charged forward and unleashed a shot inside the penalty area which the keeper parried, but only as far as Grealish. The former Villa midfielder looked ready to pull the trigger, but instead passed back to Sterling who swept home the second.

Sterling was replaced on 62 minutes by Foden, and it was the youngster who made England’s third of the night. His corner, deep into injury time, was perfect for the head pf Tyrone Mings, and the Villa defender headed powerfully home to give the Three Lions a convincing win.

City defender John Stones missed the game due to an injury sustained against Switzerland and returned to Manchester as a ‘precaution.’