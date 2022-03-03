Jack Grealish on the Derby: “A massive game. A game we’re going to go into with full confidence”

Jack Grealish is back on the pitch! He is as excited as ever and is looking forward to the Manchester Derby. He spoke about that, and his relationship with Foden and Zinchenko.

Let’s check it out-

“I love playing with Phil Foden. We’re so close off the pitch, a great connection. I was saying to him before the game [vs Peterborough], ‘Is there any chance of you assisting me or what?’. Luckily, it happened...”

“Foden is a brilliant player and I love playing with him. I think he’s one of the best youngsters in the world and I think it’s only the start for him.”

“It was a lovely gesture from Fernandinho and Pep [Guardiola] to give him the captain’s armband [vs Peterborough]. He didn’t let us down. We’re going to be there for him, a brilliant member of the squad and a brilliant player as well.”

“It’s obviously a difficult time for him and everyone associated with Ukraine. We’ve tried to be there for him as much as we can. I have the utmost respect for him; come into training every day, trained his hardest, worked his socks off...”

“A massive game. A game we’re going to go into with full confidence, a game we need to win. It’s going to be a good one. It’s my first Manchester derby at the Etihad so I can’t wait. I’m looking forward to it.”