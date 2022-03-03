Manchester Derby: City’s Statistical Dominance

A huge test awaits Manchester City as the derby is near!

The derby of the last ten years have been dominated by those in blue. In fact in the 21 meetings since the start of the 2011-12 season.

Still a derby is still a derby so given the competitive nature of the games, it is a marginal superiority, but City still come out on top across several metrics.

City have won 11 of those contests, drawing three to leave a win percentage of 52% and have outscored and out passed United, who have seven victories to their name.

Possession has been the key feature of City’s success in recent years and it’s the same in the derby.

Since 2011-12. they have enjoyed 58% of possession against United and it should come as no surprise to see that figure rise to 65% in the 11 derbies Pep Guardiola has overseen since taking charge in the summer of 2016. (h/t mancity.com)

City have made that possession count, too, scoring 35 goals to United’s 23 in this 10-year time frame.

The derby is much more than numbers and we understand that as shown with the immediate history, results have been fairly even, with both sides winning two of the last five fixtures.

With that said, the last ten years do lean sky blue and that should be encouraging for all City supporters.