Jack Grealish Reminisces Euro 2020 Success

Jack Grealish has had a mixed start to his new life at the Etihad, but that has not discouraged him as he remembers the player he is and was at the 2020 European Championship.

Speaking to mancity.com the great English player discussed how fun and memorable the tourney was, among much more.

Let’s check it out-

On the experience

“It was unbelievable,” he said. “Have you ever heard the quote that you don’t realise how big or how good something is until it’s gone? That’s [the case] with me. “Now, I look back on it and — I swear — it was unbelievable. It was one of the best experiences of my life. “It was just brilliant, England were so good to us, they did everything to make us feel at home at our hotel and at our camp. “It was just the best six weeks ever. I absolutely loved it. “Obviously, it was a shame that we couldn’t get over the last hurdle in the final and, obviously, losing on penalties is the worst way to lose. It’s the best way to win but the worst way to lose. “Looking back, there are a few regrets that we couldn’t get over the line, but I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to play at a major tournament for my country.”

On determination for next Int’l tourney

“I think it was a time that brought the whole country together,” he added. “Fingers crossed now that I can go into the next major tournament with England, that’s what I’m hoping for. “It was obviously nice to have the whole country rooting for us as a team. Even for myself, I’ve seen stuff on social media, and it was nice to have that support from everyone. “But for us as a team, it was just unbelievable to have the whole country behind us. I felt like because of how well we’d done, we’d brought everyone together. “It was a summer that I’ll never ever forget and after leaving that summer, it makes me want to strive for more and have that feeling again, so hopefully we can.”

A great lad and he should be improving daily under Pep Guardiola.

Can’t wait to see that!