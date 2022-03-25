Manchester City’s FA Cup Clash Dates Confirmed

Manchester City’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go still go ahead at Wembley despite concerns over travel arrangements.

The blues have confirmed today that the match against the Mersey reds will take place on Saturday 16th April with a 1530 kick-off, while the Women’s team will take on West Ham at Dagenham and Redbridge’s Chigwell Construction Stadium on the same day, but with a 1215 kick-off.

Fans of both clubs had been concerned that they would struggle to get to Wembley due to the fact that no trains running from either City to London Euston due to engineering works, and requests had been made to move the match to a neutral venue closer to Manchester.

However, the FA seem to have decided against putting supporters first and have continued to hold the last four clash at Wembley.

City confirmed yesterday that they have secured an initial 50 coaches for travel to Wembley, at a cost of £40 per person, and the club will announce next week on how supporters can secure their place, and the FA have today advised they will provide 100 free buses to both sets of supporters.

The men’s team will be looking to reach the final for the 12th time in their history and claim the famous old trophy for the 7th time and will face Crystal Palace or Chelsea if they get past Liverpool.

Our girls face West Ham, the team they beat 3-0 in the 2019 final and last won the trophy in 2020, beating Everton 3-1 at Wembley. If they get past West Ham, they will face either Chelsea or Arsenal in the final.

City’s girls have made three final appearances, winning on each occasion, and will look to wrestle another trophy from the hands of Chelsea. The blues have already taken the League Cup this season and aim to complete a cup double of the Londoners.