Manchester City Transfers: Matheus Nunes and Pedro Porro Updates

Manchester City is back on the hunt for players and two names have caught the eye of City leadership. The player who Pep Guardiola famously said is ‘the best in the world” is one of those and reports out of Portugal make it a sensible idea.

The good news it is a manageable deal at just €40m and the proposal could work in solidifying a loose relationship between the clubs as loans and previous deals are taken in to account.

Nunes for his part has played exceptionally well for Sporting including decent appearances vs City this season. Pep has reportedly earmarked the player as a possible signing.

He is more of a typical ‘8’ which would mean competition for Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan so it would be a bit of a luxury signing, but i’m sure Pep can teach him some ‘6’ tendencies and he could do the job there.

Second player is Pedro Porro, also of Sporting who could be in for a definite sale to them or City could activate that buy back clause. Sporting seem set to buy him for a fixed cost this summer, but the player could be uses as a trade piece in the Nunes deal. A healthy relationship between these clubs makes that likely as Sporting would turn around and sell Porro for a higher price, while City get Nunes. Seems like a win-win.

We’ll see how these sagas develop.