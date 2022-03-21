Manchester City Women Cruise into FA Cup Semi-Final

Manchester City Women put Everton to the sword in their FA Cup quarter-final too reach the last four of the competition to keep their hopes of a cup double alive. A brace from Lauren Hemp, a stunning strike from Caroline Weir and a last-minute goal from Ellen White secured the blues place.

The blues beat Reading in midweek to move within three points of Manchester United in the WSL, with the blues holding a game in hand over their red rivals. Ironically, that match is against their FA Cup opponents and, if Sunday’s game is anything to go by, the blues should be level on points with United going into the final matches of the season.

City were into the visitors from the start. Lucy Bronze hit the post, while White and Jess Park were denied by visiting keeper Sandy MacIver. But the keeper was finally beaten ten minutes before the break when Hemp hammered home Bronze’s cross to give City the lead.

Everton responded when Lucy Graham’s deflected shot went wide of Ellie Roebuck’s goal, but it was the visitors best opportunity of the half as the blues went in 1-0 up.

Within minutes of the restart, City put one foot in the semi-final with Hemp’s second goal of the game. Weir’s corner was met by the back of Hemp’s heel, and the youngster casually flicked the ball into the back of the goal.

The Scottish midfielder then got on the scoresheet with another stunning strike to secure City’s progress, unleashing a 25-yard rocket that flew into the top corner. The blues could and should have had more, but for some excellent defending to deny Julie Blakstad.

But City were not to be denied a fourth goal that duly came in injury time. Laura Coombs was the provider and White finished in the fourth minute of injury time to inflict another 4-0 defeat on the Toffees, the same result as the opening day of the season at Goodison Park.

The blues will find out their semi-final opponents on Monday evening, and now set their sights on another encounter with Everton on Wednesday evening.

Final Score: Manchester City Women 4-0 Everton Women