 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Manchester City’s crucial April will show what kind of team this is

A crucial month means crucial performances are needed.

By Saul Garcia
/ new
Southampton v Manchester City: The Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester City will relish this small break with the International break ahead of us. On the return the club will embark a real intense month that will stretch the limits of the club as crunch time is here.

From the 6 to the 16, City face a gantlet of a schedule that includes two vs Atletico and two vs Liverpool. Add some league games vs sturdy opposition in a contested title race and we have the makings of a crucial, crucial month.

Pep even knows how difficult i will be as he said in the briefing:

“After we come back, we know what we have. We have the quarter-final of the Champions League, we have the Premier League, we have semi-finals of the FA Cup. The nice thing for the team is that fact.

“Arriving in the last weeks of the season we are there fighting for the titles. This is so nice. I would have smiled at the beginning of the season to be in front of you at this stage and to be in this position.

This is a huge and critical stretch and we will really see what kind of team this is. After all the turbulence can they get it done and fight for the ever elusive treble that’s only been done once in England.

Time will tell.

More From Bitter and Blue

Manchester City News 24/7

Loading comments...