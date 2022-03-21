Manchester City Advance, Beat Southampton, 4-1: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City have advanced to the semi final of the FA Cup and have a date with Liverpool in the next round. Down in the South Coast, City made their quality count and pulled away after a dogged first 60 or so minutes.

A great win and we move. On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“We started really well and then we forgot to play. We know it’s so difficult because Southampton are one of the best organised teams. It is so difficult.

“The second half was much better. We showed more personality. They had a chance with Adams but our quality made the difference.

“It’s not a comfortable victory. They are a tough opponent and we know it. Now we go into international break and we are in three competitions.

“Every game is a final. We have a chance still to fight for the FA Cup.”

. “I think everyone needs a little bit of a break. It will be good to see new faces for a while on holiday this week.

“After we come back, we know what we have. We have the quarter-final of the Champions League, we have the Premier League, we have semi-finals of the FA Cup. The nice thing for the team is that fact.

“Arriving in the last weeks of the season we are there fighting for the titles. This is so nice. I would have smiled at the beginning of the season to be in front of you at this stage and to be in this position.

“How many times has it [the treble] happened in this country? Once. It is not easy.

“Hopefully, the players come back from the national team because it is tough to fight for many things.

“Now we have 15 days off and they’ll arrive two days before they have play Burnley and then it’s Liverpool and Atletico Madrid. Maybe one day UEFA can explain the reason why. It is what it is.

“It [the treble] is far, far away. It’s better to think about Burnley first.”