Manchester City Make History with Deloitte Money League Ranking

It has been a steady rise to the top in the last decade plus for Manchester City. The club has gone from being average and struggling to stay in the top flight to becoming one of the European giants. The City brand is now one of the most recognisable brands in world football.

The club now boasts of some of the best facilities in club football with a top-notch Academy that is beginning to churn out world-class talents on a regular basis. And it does appear this is just the beginning.

The latest stride forward is the club being named the highest revenue-generating club in the Deloitte Money League. That has happened for the first time in the club’s history.

One of the biggest criticisms against City by rivals has been that the club is funded by an owner with deep pockets who just puts money into the club with reckless abandon. Some rival Club owners or managers see this as an unfair advantage.

Some of the biggest critics of City’s success have been La Liga president Javier Tebas and Bayern Munich’s honorary president Uli Hoeness. As with Borussia Dortmund president, the two executives have long been vocal critics of the financial might, and backing of clubs like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

For some reason, they all feel threatened by City’s rise and somehow think they have a duty to speak up in defence of the status quo. But they must be green with envy now.

This latest piece of news will have them wondering what they can possibly do to stop the Blue army from taking over. If anything, their criticisms seem to be spurring City on to do even better.

Manchester City has become a moving train that cannot be stopped!

The club’s financial power has increased even more as it generated a grand total of €644.9 million in revenue in 2020-21. That’s €4.2 million more than second-placed Madrid, who last headed the list in 2017-18.

Other English clubs in the top 10 list for 2022 include Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham. Premier League clubs occupy six of the next ten spots on the list with Arsenal leading the rest at number 11.

Team Total revenue

Man City €644.9m Real Madrid €640.7m Bayern €611.4m Barcelona €582.1m Man Utd €558m PSG €556.2m Liverpool €550.4m Chelsea €493.1m Juventus €433.5m Tottenham €406.2m Arsenal €366.5m Dortmund €337.6m Atletico €332.8m Inter €330.9m Leicester €255.5m West Ham €221.5m Wolves €219.2m Everton €218.1m Zenit €212m Aston Villa €207.3m

In total, there are 11 Premier League clubs in the list of 20 clubs drawn from Europe’s top leagues.

Leading the way in revenue generation shows just how well City is being run. The club is becoming a force to be reckoned with on all fronts.

The only feather in the cap remaining is to bring home that shiny Champions League trophy.