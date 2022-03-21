Manchester City in Real Danger of Losing Title to Liverpool

Manchester City have seen an eight-point lead over Liverpool reduced to just a point in just a matter of a few weeks. And that’s not because Liverpool have done anything special.

The Reds have just gone about their business as expected, winning game after game. They are currently on a nine-game winning run in the league and that’s title-winning form especially on the last lap.

But City, who once had a comfortable lead at the top of the table and seemed to be running away with the league have suddenly capitulated so badly that there is now a real danger of losing the title.

As the talk of signing Erling Haaland hits up, it appears Pep Guardiola needs the Norwegian like yesterday. Just think how much the Blues would have benefited from having the 21-year old leading the line in the final push to the title right now.

Liverpool strengthened in the January transfer window by adding the skillful and energetic Luis Diaz to the attack. That has added firepower to the front line. So much so that against Arsenal last Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp had the luxury of putting Premier League top scorer, Mohamed Salah on the bench.

Yet the team still dominated the Gunners and scored before the Egyptian was introduced in the second half. The Reds ran away with a comfortable 2-0 victory. That was against an in-form Arsenal that has recently been on the rise under Mikel Arteta.

It just goes to show how far Jurgen Klopp’s side has come. At the moment, it seems Manchester City do all the playing and still find it difficult to win games while Liverpool just keep things simple and take all three points at the end of each game.

It’s a framework that is working great for Liverpool but it’s beginning to put City in real danger of losing the title at the end of the campaign.

Of the nine games remaining, on paper, Liverpool have the more difficult task heading to the finish line.

But based on recent results, it will not be surprising to see the Reds overtake City. Having covered enough ground already to within just a point of City, one more win while City drops points is all it will take to go into the lead.

However, that is easier said than done. The league is still City’s to lose. Aside from the head-to-head against Pep Guardiola’s men, Liverpool still have difficult fixtures against Manchester United, Everton, Tottenham and Wolves as part of the nine remaining matches.

There is almost no way the Reds will come out of these fixtures unscathed. It will be close to a miracle. The games against Manchester United and Everton, in particular, are derbies. With both of these teams struggling to save their season, they will make life very difficult for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Be that as it may, even when Liverpool drops points against these teams, the way Man City has been playing of late shows that they will likely drop points as well. That is where the problem is.

Therein lies the danger.

In light of this, there is only one way to solve the problem and it’s for City to do their job. On paper, the Blues have only three difficult games left. The home encounter against Liverpool on April 10. Facing Wolves on April 17 and squaring up against West Ham in May.

Win against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium and the job is almost done. Lose, and your guess is as good as mine. It puts Liverpool in firm control. And the confidence that brings can end a title race.

With both United and Everton struggling, Liverpool can easily pick them apart. And Wolves never stood a chance against the Reds; they always beat them.

But if the Blues keep their composure and go on a nine-game winning run, or maybe drop points in just a game, they will be safe and dry.