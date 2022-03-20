Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 4-1 Southampton

Manchester City 4, Raheem Sterling 12’, Kevin De Bruyne 62’ PEN, Phil Foden 75’, Riyad Mahrez 78’

Southampton 1, Aymeric Laporte 45+2 OG

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City win despite playing a less than stellar game.. A dogged win though by scoreline was scandalous.. A strong side is what Pep started with and with good performances from the lads they dominated most of the match, but could get much going until after the penalty.

A tough match filled with domination from City and a lot of finishing chances. Man City played decent enough and move on to the semi finals of the FA Cup.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a similarly chance filled second half with two exquisite goals by Foden and Mahrez after a KDB penalty gave City the lead.

City had so many players who well like KDB and super subs in this match, Foden and Mahrez.

The story of the night is that City advance comfortable on to the semi final of the FA Cup.

A winning day of football.

