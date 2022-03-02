Manchester City Advance in FA Cup: Reaction & Tweets

A dogged Manchester City has advanced in the FA Cup after a very professional 2-0 win vs Peterborough. Notable performances by Foden and Grealish sealed the win. Pep Guardiola after had a lot to say about the teama nd maekup of them.

Let’s dive in-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“We are in the next round and in the end, the quality of our players made the difference,”

“They were brilliant goals. The quality of Riyad and the second goal the same. It was good.

“We created chances. All of them were brilliant.

“Riyad always had this quality in the final third - he is the best we have. He scored a fantastic goal. So proud of the game he played.

“The pass from Phil (for the Grealish goal) was excellent - the control was excellent from Jack.

“He was aggressive in the final third and is back from injury and played a really good level.”

“It’s not an easy period for Oleks. His family, his country but playing football is the best for him at the moment,”