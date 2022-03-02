Mario Balotelli says he made a mistake leaving Manchester City

In his latest interview for The Athletic, former Manchester City player Nedum Onuoha talked to former striker Mario Balotelli about his past.

The Italian said that he regretted leaving Manchester City saying he could have become a legend had he had an better attitude.

“I think that was my biggest mistake, to leave City,” he said. “Even in the year when I left, I played very well in Milan for a year and a half, but after that, I had some problems. And now that I’m older, I know that I shouldn’t have left City at that time.

“All these years seeing City improving, improving and improving. I could have been here like Sergio Aguero for a long time.

“If I had my mindset now when I was at City, probably one golden ball (Ballon d’Or) I could have won, I’m sure about this. But you know, when you grow up, you mature more.”

During the interview, he also admits he takes back what he said in 2011 where he said he was on the same level as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

“I missed some chances to be at that level,” before adding “but I am 100 percent sure that my quality is the same level as these people, but I… I missed some chances, you know? It happens.

He also went on to say, “and nowadays, I cannot say I’m as good as Ronaldo, because Ronaldo won how many golden balls (Ballons d’Or)? Five? You cannot compare yourself to Messi and Ronaldo. Nobody can.

“But if we’re talking about only quality, football quality, I have nothing to be jealous of them, to be honest.”

Balotelli in 2010, after winning the Golden Boy, claimed only current PSG star Lionel Messi was "a little stronger" than him.

The striker currently plays for Adana Demirspor, in Turkey. He has scored 10 goals this season and was recalled by Bobby Mancini to the Italian squad recently. We wish him the best.

