Manchester City v Southampton: FA Cup Preview, Team News and Prediction

The FA Cup is back!
This time City face a tough Southampton side.
Venue: St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, England
Time and Date: Sunday 20 March 2022 kick off at 15.00 (UK/GMT), 11.00 am (EST)
Referee: Michael Dean
Assistant Referees: Ian Hussin & Edward Smart
Fourth Official: Simon Hooper
VAR: Andre Marriner
AVAR: Sian Massey-Ellis
TV Info: BBC1 (UK), ESPN+ (USA), SPORTSNET(Canada)
LiveStream: ***ESPN+ SIGN UP HERE FOR 7 DAY FREE TRIAL (USA)
Preview
City and Crystal Palace fought out a goalless draw in an action-packed Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.
The saints meanwhile, are off a loss vs Watford. Though they lost, they have cost City before and are one of the more difficult matches for Pep’s side.
It should be a very interesting match.
Team News
For Man City, only Cole Palmer is out Ruben Dias is questionable.
The Saints have McCarthy, Broja, Lyanco and Tella are out.
Prediction
Manchester City 2-1 Southampton
