Manchester City v Southampton: FA Cup Preview, Team News and Prediction

The FA Cup is back!

This time City face a tough Southampton side.

Venue: St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, England

Time and Date: Sunday 20 March 2022 kick off at 15.00 (UK/GMT), 11.00 am (EST)

Referee: Michael Dean

Assistant Referees: Ian Hussin & Edward Smart

Fourth Official: Simon Hooper

VAR: Andre Marriner

AVAR: Sian Massey-Ellis

TV Info: BBC1 (UK), ESPN+ (USA), SPORTSNET(Canada)

LiveStream: ***ESPN+ SIGN UP HERE FOR 7 DAY FREE TRIAL (USA)

Preview

City and Crystal Palace fought out a goalless draw in an action-packed Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.

The saints meanwhile, are off a loss vs Watford. Though they lost, they have cost City before and are one of the more difficult matches for Pep’s side.

It should be a very interesting match.

Team News

For Man City, only Cole Palmer is out Ruben Dias is questionable.

The Saints have McCarthy, Broja, Lyanco and Tella are out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Southampton