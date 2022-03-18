Savinho Deal Done, Manchester City will announce soon-report

Manchester City are close to signing a wonderkid. This time out of Brazil in Savinho. The player could be set for the deal soon and would be loaned out to a CFG property for a year.

Manchester City and Atlético Mineiro have signed all paperworks today for Savio Moreira ‘Savinho’, talented Brazilian winger born in 2004. Been told official announcement will be very soon. #MCFC



Savinho joins City Group for €6.5m plus sell-on clause and add-ons. pic.twitter.com/QfL9HiikXq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 18, 2022

The money in the deal as per Romano in the tweet above is more than manageable and could be a bargain if Savinho pans out. Romano also clarifies that he could go to PSV in the Netherlands as he wouldn’t meet the standards required for a visa in England under the new post-Brexit rules ad regulations.

That seems like a win-win for City. He gets minutes at a legit club and league while improving as a young player.

Savinho is a real good prospect and has played well at Mineiro. We’ll see how he responds under these new environments.