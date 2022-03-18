Manchester City Could Face Madrid Double Header in Champions League

Manchester City could be facing a Madrid double header in the Champions League as the draw pitched England vs Spain.

The blues were drawn at home to Atletico Madrid in the quarter-final and, if they get past the Spanish side, could face Real in the semi-final for the second time. The La Liga leaders were drawn against Chelsea in their quarter-final match and City will, of course, need to get past both of them if they are to finally lift the trophy.

City avoided the other English team left in the competition, Liverpool, who drew Benfica in their quarter-final, and German giants Bayern Munich, who were drawn against Villareal. The winners of those ties will face off in the semi-final.

It will be the first ever meeting between City and Atletico, with the first leg to be held at Etihad Stadium on 5th or 6th April, with the return leg being played on 12th or 13th April. Should City beat Atletico and reach the semi-final of the competition for the third time in their history, they will face Chelsea or Real, and there’s a little more history between the two.

City have played Real six times in the competition, losing 3-2 in their first ever meeting after twice taking the lead, before drawing the home match 1-1 in the group stage in 2012. The pair were drawn together in the Champions League semi-final in 2016 and, after a goalless draw at Etihad Stadium, the blues went down to a 1-0 defeat in Spain. On a brighter note, City were paired with Real in the last 16 in 2020, with the blues winning both legs 2-1.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have been a thorn in City’s side. The blues have never beaten an English side in European competition and Chelsea were the first and last team to beat the blues in Europe. The Londoners beat City home and away in the European Cup Winners Cup in 1971 and, of course, beat the blues in the final last season, with all three matches ending 1-0 to Chelsea.

