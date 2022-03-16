Phil Foden: “It was a dream come true going through the academy at every age group and staying at City for so long”

Phil Foden has had a dream start and inclusion to the Manchester City setup. From academy to now full first teamer and often starter, the young local lad has made it big.

In a new wide ranging interview with mancity.com the star player talked about that, his rle under Pep and how he is as a manager.

Let’s dive in-

On Guardiola

“He’s obsessed with football,” he said. “He always pushes us every day. That’s just the type of person he is. He always wants more and he’s always pushing us. “You can never know what he’s going to do. He is always mixing it up, changing people’s positions. “People on the bench can come off the bench and make an impact and everyone plays all year round and everyone has to be ready, and the team can change at any time. “He always has ideas, and they always seem to work so we always believe in that and try to take it on to the pitch.”

On Aguero friendship

“I couldn’t really believe he said that. Obviously being a City ball boy and growing up watching him play and then actually getting to play with him… so for him to say that is extra special.”

On going from academy to first team

“It was a dream come true going through the academy at every age group and staying at City for so long - I don’t think many have done that. So for me it’s extra special to wear the City shirt and play with the fans behind me. Extra special.”

There were many other good portions of the interview, these snippets really stood out and make Foden look well beyond his years.

Foden has become a major contributor at the club and we should appreciate the player and person.