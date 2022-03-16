Manchester City closer than ever to Erling Haaland deal -report

Manchester City is closer than ever to Erling Haaland’s signature. Reports out if BILD in Germany have used the word ‘imminent’ in the deal proceedings.

Similar reports emerged around Erling Haaland camp as he does not want to ‘wait any longer’ for his big move. Haaland is being discussed ‘intensively’ inside the City dressing room.

More great news as the deal is as close as its ever been. City have been working diligently on the deal and with it being so close many City fans are tantalized by the deal.

Rumors of wages have also struck and they come in fairly high! Anywhere from 350-600k pounds a week has been bandied about and I’d be good with just about any of it. Other top players have similar wages and the other star in his vein, Kylian Mbappe, is set to receive 750k a week at Real Madrid. These are the prices for top of the top players.

Thoughts on this saga finally coming to an end? Le us know in the comments.