Matheus Nunes, The New Name on Manchester City’s List

Matheus Nunes is the new midfielder to have caught Pep Guardiola’s eye. The Sporting player could fit nicely as a new 6/8 player under Guardiola.

This player meets all the criteria for a City midfielder as he has a release clause, is versatile, can be molded in to a star, and is capable of playing a lot of minutes. Nunes has showed flashes of brilliance at Sporting and could be looking for that move to a huge club now.

Record in Portugal had this report linking City with the player:

Sporting would look for a fee close to reported #ManCity target Matheus Nunes' €60M release clause, although ‘could be flexible’ and take part of it as potential bonus payments. The ‘doors are open’ for a possible summer move.



[@Record_Portugal via @Sport_Witness] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) March 15, 2022

It could be a perfect fit and adding him plus the Julian Alvarez makes for a nice summer window. That’s without adding Erling Haaland mind you.

Nunes would fit and Pep could be creative with his use as his pliability is of huge advantage. Of course that would mean adding a midfielder at a price and should be balanced with a departure. Pep and company will have work to do as they balance this roster ahead of three or more arrivals that are expected.

We’ll see how this shakes out.